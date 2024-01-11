Antoine Griezmann: Flying under the radar with records to remember

Sports

11 January, 2024
Antoine Griezmann scripted history by becoming Atletico Madrid's highest goalscorer.

Photo: Atletico de Madrid
Despite Atletico Madrid crashing to a 3-5 defeat in their Supercopa de Espana semi-final fixture against Real Madrid, Antoine Griezmann scripted history with his first-half goal. The Frenchman overtook Luis Aragones to become Atletico Madrid's all-time top-scorer with 174 goals.

He scored in the 37th-minute with a low right-footed strike from outside the box, but failed to prevent a defeat for his side. Mario Heromso opened the scoring in the sixth-minute, and then Antonio Rudiger (20') equalised for Real Madrid. Then Ferland Mendy gave Real the lead in the 29th-minute, followed by Griezmann equalising.

Rudiger scored an own goal in the 78th-minute as Atletico got a 3-2 lead. But Dani Carvajal had other plans and equalised for Real Madrid in the 85th-minute. Joselu (116') and Brahim Diaz (120+2') settled proceedings, scoring goals for Real in extra-time.

This was another laurel in Griezmann's glittering career and the striker once again proved that he is very underrated and is one of the modern-day greats. The 2018 World Cup winner overtook Luis Aragones, who is a Spanish legend.

Aragones scored 154 goals in 324 matches, across all competitions. He was a key player for Atletico from 1964-74, and then a successful coach for the club in the late 1960s and early 1970s. They were national champions four times, and reached the 1974 European Cup final. As head coach of the Spanish national team, he led them to the 2008 Euro title.

Fernando Torres is Atletico's third highest goal-scorer across all competitions, with 129 in 396 games. He began his career with Atletico, progressing through their youth system and made his first team debut in 2001. He finished his first stint at the club with 75 goals in 174 La Liga matches, and then joined Liverpool. He returned to Athletico in 2015, initially in a loan move, before signing permanently in 2016.

During his second stint with the club, the 2010 World Cup and two-tie Euro winner won the 2017-18 Europa League title.

Fourth in the list is Jose Eulogio Garate, who scored 121 goals in 285 matches, across for competitions. Garate was a prominent player for Atletico in the late 1960s and early 70s. He won the La Liga title three times with Atletico, Copa del Rey twice and also reached the final of the European Cup.

Fifth in the list is none other than Argentine legend Sergio Aguero. Aguero scored 101 goals for Atletico in 234 fixtures. He moved to Atletico in a 23 million Euros transfer in 2006, where he became one of the best young players in the world. He won the Don Balon, Golden Boy and World Soccer Young Player of the Year. He also lifted the Europa League and Super Cup, while representing Atletico Madrid.

