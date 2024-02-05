Last-gasp Llorente goal earns Atletico 1-1 draw against Real Madrid

05 February, 2024, 04:30 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:37 am

Photo: Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente scored in stoppage time to cancel out Brahim Diaz's first-half opener for leaders Real Madrid as they drew 1-1 in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real are on 58 points at the summit, two ahead of Girona, who they host on Saturday. Atletico remain fourth with 48 points, two behind third-placed Barcelona.

The hosts opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Diaz seized on a loose ball after some sloppy Atletico defending inside the box to slot home from close range and score his fourth league goal this season.

Atletico thought they had equalised in the opening minutes of the second half, but VAR intervened to rule out Stefan Savic's towering header for offside.

Diego Simeone's side finally scored in the final seconds of the game when midfielder Llorente headed past Real keeper Andriy Lunin from a Memphis Depay cross.

real madrid / atletico madrid / La Liga

