Andre Russell dismissed in a bizarre run-out in BPL, video goes viral

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 01:30 pm

What happened was truly unusual.

Cricket is a sport riddled with oddities and the world witnessed yet another moment of bizarreness when all-rounder Andre Russell fell victim to a freak run out during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Khulna Tigers (KT) and Minister Group Dhaka (MSD).

The moment took place in the 15th over, bowled by Thisara Perera when West Indies player Russell nudged the ball towards third man and called his Minister Group Dhaka partner Mahmudullah for a single. The non-striker raced towards the other end and got his bat inside the line just before the fielder nailed the direct hit. 

What happened was truly unusual. The ball ricocheted off the stumps and then rolled to the other end and dislodged the bails there. Russell was caught short of his crease and had to walk back to the pavilion on 7. 

The match result eventually favoured the KT, as they registered a five-wicket win. In the first batting, MSD posted 183/6 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad scored 42, while Tamim hit a 42-ball 50. Skipper Mahumdullad played a handy knock of 39 to propel his team to a decent target. 

In response, KT got over the line with an over to spare. Rony Talukdar top-scored for his team with 42-ball 61, while Andre Fletcher made 45 off 23 balls.

Cricket

BPL 2022 / Andre Russell

