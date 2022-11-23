All stars in sky aligned for us: Saudi coach

Sports

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 02:31 pm

Related News

All stars in sky aligned for us: Saudi coach

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 02:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hervé Renard, the head coach of the Green Falcons', said all the stars in the sky aligned for his team in Qatar for their stunning victory against Argentina.

"They came here without losing in 36 games, they are South American champions, they have amazing players but this is football, sometimes completely crazy things can happen," Renard said while speaking in a post-match press conference after leading the Saudi squad to the win, reports Saudi Gazette.

"Tactically we were not good in the first half. If we'd conceded a second goal, I think the game was finished, and at half-time, I was not happy because our pressure and determination were not good," he added.

He continued, "But today all the stars in the sky aligned for us. Everything can happen in football – sometimes your opponent is not at their best. Imagine that for Lionel Messi to play against Saudi Arabia, you know the motivation is not like you are playing Brazil, this is normal."

"We made history that will stay in Saudi football forever, but we still need to look forward – we still have two games that are very difficult for us. With three games you can win the first game and not qualify, and you can lose the first game and be world champions as Argentina. It's possible," he pointed out.

Renard hinted that Salman Al-Faraj, the Saudi national team captain, will not play in the remaining matches. "It will be difficult for Al-Faraj to play another match in this tournament," he said.

The 33-year-old veteran is considered as one of the pillars of the Saudi national team, and Al-Faraj overcame a shoulder injury that he had recently sustained to participate in the tightest game against Argentina.

He suffered a knee injury after half an hour of the match and later was replaced by Nawaf Al-Abed.

Top News / World+Biz

Herve Renard / fifa / Saudi Arabia / Argentina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

42m | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

3h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

1h | Videos
Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

16h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

16h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world