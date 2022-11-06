Afif 'knows nothing' about team and himself

Bangladesh had a simple equation to reach the semis - beat Pakistan. Any margin would do. But they couldn't book their place in the knockout stage after losing the match by 5 wickets in Adelaide on Sunday.

Usually, the team captain attends the press conference after the team's final match in the tournament. But Bangladesh management sent Najmul Hossain Shanto, who bagged his second T20I fifty in the tournament, to the press conference. Shanto normally answered all the questions asked at the presser.

But the journalists were left disappointed in ICC's special Mixed Zone where they met Afif Hossain. He was asked around 10 questions there, and Afif answered only four of them. Even the most answers were "I don't know" and "Nothing to say".

Afif's answers made the journalists think that the middle-order batter 'knows nothing' about the team, even himself.

The journalists were befooled by his answers.

He was asked whether he has any regrets for his own performance in the T20 World Cup. Afif answered, " Personally, nothing to say."

It can be said that Bangladesh don't have enough match winners on the big stage. Shakib has been doing the work all by himself ever since he made his debut. But Shakib too had a poor run in the tournament.

Did Shakib's poor form affect the team's performance? Afif was asked. And his answer was "I have nothing to say about this."

The southpaw was then asked about what changes Sridharan Sriram has brought to the T20I side. "I don't know that," Afif answered.

The middle-order and lower-middle-order have miserably failed in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Afif was asked the probable reasons behind that. Afif's answer was the same as before.

"The coaches should talk about this, not me."

Bangladesh team only had Shakib as the senior campaigner in this tournament. Did the seniors' absence create extra pressure on the young players?

"We actually didn't see it that way. We thought of this as an opportunity for everyone. It was a way to perform and seal our place in the side," Afif answered.

Shakib's LBW dismissal created controversy during the game. "When the decision was taken, we had questions in our minds as well. But then I came on to bat, I didn't think about that anymore," Afif said regarding the matter.

Bangladesh failed to capitalise on their opportunity to reach the semis. Afif has regrets for this, like everyone else. But he focuses on the future rather than living in the past.

"Of course, we had our chance to do well and reach the knockout stage. We could win more matches and play in the semi-finals. But that didn't happen. Hopefully, we will try to do better as a team in future," he concluded.