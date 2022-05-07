27 stitches in Mashrafe's left leg

Mashrafe Mortaza was spending time with his family at his home in Mirpur but the former skipper had to visit the hospital as his leg was badly hurt. He needed 27 stitches in his left leg. Morsalin bin Mortaza, Mashrafe's younger brother, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

A broken piece of glass of a showcase fell on Mashrafe's feet on Saturday afternoon, causing a cut towards the heel of the left foot.

"My brother was at home," Morsalin said. The glass shattered when he accidentally collided with the showcase, and the broken glass fell on the back of his left leg. He needed 27 stitches. Please pray for him."

After hurting his leg, Mashrafe was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. He is currently under observation in the emergency department. Mashrafe will not be admitted to the hospital even if he has needed a lot of stitches, said his close friend Bablu. "For now, the doctors are keeping an eye on him. I will take him home when the observation is over," he said.