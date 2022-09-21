1.5 lakh taka bonus and new house - Naniarchar ready to embrace its daughters Rupna, Ritu Porna after Saff brilliance

Residents of Naniarchar Upazila in Rangamati are overwhelmed with joy as two girls from the sub-district were crucial parts of the Bangladesh women's football team — the current seven-nation SAFF Women's champions.

The best goalkeeper of the tournament Rupna Chakma, who demonstrated her brilliance under the bar, and defender Ritu Porna Chakma are now the pride of Naniarchar.

Rupna and Ritu Porna's families and neighbours are eagerly waiting to receive them with love for their historic triumph in the tournament. Fans and journalists are thronging their homes to congratulate the families.

Following their success, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman visited Rupana and Ritu Porna's houses this noon with sweets, fruits and flowers.

The DC also handed over a check of Tk 1.50 lakh each to their families as financial assistance.

DC Mizanur said Rupna and Ritu Porna have made Bangladesh proud through their extraordinary skills in the SAFF tournament and specifically the final.

He called for regular practice of sports in every locality, to uphold the reputation of the players of hill tracts.

During his visit at Rupna's dilapidated home, the DC also instructed Naniarchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Bajlur Rahman, to do everything necessary for building a new house for her and improve the road leading to her house.