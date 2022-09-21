1.5 lakh taka bonus and new house - Naniarchar ready to embrace its daughters Rupna, Ritu Porna after Saff brilliance

Sports

UNB
21 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 11:53 am

Related News

1.5 lakh taka bonus and new house - Naniarchar ready to embrace its daughters Rupna, Ritu Porna after Saff brilliance

Rupna and Ritu Porna’s families and neighbours are eagerly waiting to receive them with love for their historic triumph in the tournament. Fans and journalists are thronging their homes to congratulate the families.

UNB
21 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 11:53 am
1.5 lakh taka bonus and new house - Naniarchar ready to embrace its daughters Rupna, Ritu Porna after Saff brilliance

Residents of Naniarchar Upazila in Rangamati are overwhelmed with joy as two girls from the sub-district were crucial parts of the Bangladesh women's football team — the current seven-nation SAFF Women's champions.

The best goalkeeper of the tournament Rupna Chakma, who demonstrated her brilliance under the bar, and defender Ritu Porna Chakma are now the pride of Naniarchar.

Rupna and Ritu Porna's families and neighbours are eagerly waiting to receive them with love for their historic triumph in the tournament. Fans and journalists are thronging their homes to congratulate the families.

Following their success, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman visited Rupana and Ritu Porna's houses this noon with sweets, fruits and flowers.

The DC also handed over a check of Tk 1.50 lakh each to their families as financial assistance.

DC Mizanur said Rupna and Ritu Porna have made Bangladesh proud through their extraordinary skills in the SAFF tournament and specifically the final.

He called for regular practice of sports in every locality, to uphold the reputation of the players of hill tracts.

During his visit at Rupna's dilapidated home, the DC also instructed Naniarchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Bajlur Rahman, to do everything necessary for building a new house for her and improve the road leading to her house.

Football

Rupna Chakma / Rituparna Chakma / SAFF Women's Championship / Hill tracts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

2h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

1h | Panorama
Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

3h | Videos
Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

3h | Videos
How to reduce food budget

How to reduce food budget

3h | Videos
Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination