Whoopi Goldberg returns to “The View” after suspension

15 February, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 04:10 pm

Whoopi Goldberg. Photo: Collected

After being suspended for two weeks by ABC news over a remark made about the Holocaust, Whoopi Goldberg has returned as the co-host of "The View".

The Holocaust refers to the massive genocide where nearly 6 million Jews were killed by Nazi Germany during World War II.

"Yes, I am back. We're going to keep having tough conversations," said Goldberg upon her return on Monday, reports the Deadline.

"And in part, because this is what we've been hired to do. And it's not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honour to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations, because they are important. They are important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity," she added.

Goldberg comment, "Holocaust is not about race but about man's inhumanity to man," drew outrage among people two weeks ago.

She also mentioned Holocaust involves "two white groups of people."

Though Goldberg apologised for her comment on social media, ABC News President Kim Godwin suspended her for making "wrong and hurtful comments".

In a statement, Kim said, "While Whoopi has apologised, I've asked her to take time and reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organisation stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities."

During an interview with "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Goldberg said, "I feel, being black, when we talk about race, it's a very different thing to me. So, I said I thought the Holocaust wasn't about race. And people got very angry and still are angry. I'm getting a lot of mail from folks and a lot of real anger."

"But I thought it was a salient discussion because as a black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. So I see you and know what race you are." She said that she didn't want to upset people, but also did not want to "fake apologise, she added."

 

 

