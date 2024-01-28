ABC presenter sacked over Gaza post ignites row in Australia
Lattouf believes that ABC buckled under external pressure, sacking her based on political opinion and race
Antoinette Lattouf, one of the hosts from the Sydney radio show, was sacked with her boss saying the order had come from "above".
The veteran Lebanese journalist and presenter was only three days into a week-long stint filling in as host of the local Mornings show on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), reports BBC.
Behind the scenes, her appointment had attracted ardent lobbying from pro-Israel groups who accused her of antisemitism and bias.
Lattouf believes that ABC buckled under external pressure, sacking her based on political opinion and race. She has launched a wrongful termination case.
On the other end, the broadcaster strongly denies this accusation and says Lattouf was let go because she broke its directions on social media by re-sharing a Human Rights Watch (HRW) post about the Israel Gaza war.
Her dismissal has triggered a wave of public outrage and created turmoil at the public broadcaster.
Lattouf termination raises questions over the independence and reviving concerns over how ABC supports staff, particularly those who are culturally diverse, when they come under attack, says BBC.
Criticism over activism
Lattouf is recognized as possibly the first Arab-Australian woman to serve as a reporter on commercial television. But the 40-year-old has also made a name for herself as an activist on issues like racism, discrimination in media and mental health.
Before she was hired by the ABC, Lattouf faced scrutiny for her social media posts during the Israel-Gaza war, where she expressed concerns about the impact on Palestinian civilians.
In some posts she accused Israel of targeting and killing journalists in Gaza, something echoed by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists but which Israel denies.
Lattouf's post came hours after the ABC itself had covered the HRW report, and Lattouf claims other ABC employees had also shared the post. She also alleges other staff have written "far more inflammatory" social media posts in the past but remain employed.
"The difference between them is they are white and I have an Arab background," she told the BBC.
She was paid for all five shifts but she wants a public apology from the ABC and a similar role back on air.
But in its reply to Lattouf's legal action, the ABC said her case was "entirely misconceived", and she was taken off-air "because she failed or refused to comply with directions that she not post on social media about matters of controversy".
Swift backlash
The case sparked an immediate uproar in Australia.
HRW wrote to the ABC Chair, Ita Buttrose, saying it was "troubling" that its "factual" material had been deemed "controversial'", something it said could have a "chilling effect" on Australian journalism.
The media union also called the decision to remove Lattouf "incredibly disturbing", while Minister for Industry Ed Husic said people expressing a "peaceful" view "shouldn't feel like their jobs are on the line".
Protestors have graffitied ABC offices in Perth and Melbourne, and crowdfunding for Lattouf's legal fees has already raised over A$90,000 (£40,100; $62,500).
A series of leaked WhatsApp chats have in recent days have dramatically intensified the storm, says BBC. Dozens of messages from two groups seen by the BBC show a concerted letter-writing campaign against Lattouf in the days before she was fired.
"It is important ABC hears not just from individuals in the community but specifically lawyers so they feel there is an actual legal threat," wrote one member of Lawyers for Israel, Nicky Stein, something she later admitted "a bit cheeky".
Some letter-writers claimed they had received direct responses from board chair Ita Buttrose and when news of Lattouf's exit spread, many congratulated themselves.
"Good riddance to bad rubbish," one person said.
"No doubt the PP [pro-Palestinians] will start whinging now about censorship and the Jewish lobby controlling the media," another wrote.
And when she launched her legal case in the Fair Work Commission (FWC) one person called her lawyer, who is Jewish, a "traiter".
Staff revolt
The WhatsApp messages sparked a livid meeting of the ABC staff union, attended by about 200 people.
One of the broadcaster's most senior journalists, global affairs editor John Lyons, reportedly said the release of the messages marked "one of [the ABC's] darkest days".
"When I read those WhatsApp messages, for the first time ever… I felt embarrassed to work for the ABC," he said, according to the SMH.
"I was embarrassed that a group of 156 lawyers could laugh at how easy it was to manipulate the ABC."
The meeting culminated in a rare vote of no confidence in the ABC boss David Anderson.
"Any suggestion I would not defend our position when external pressure is applied - regardless of where that pressure is coming from - is offensive and incorrect," he said in a statement.
He agreed to meet staff - but "in the coming weeks".
The saga also comes as the broader Australian media grapples with tension over the impartiality of its coverage of the Israel Gaza war.
Most notably, ABC political reporter Nour Haydar left the public broadcaster this month over its coverage of the war, as well as its treatment of culturally diverse staff. The ABC has defended its impartiality and said it is "continuing to progress" on diversity matters despite having its "most representative" workforce ever, says BBC.
Lattouf says its these broader themes that make her case so important.
"It is not just about me. It's about free speech, it's about racism… and crucially, it's also about a fair, independent and robust ABC," she told reporters last week.
After a failed mediation meeting, the ABC is now attempting to have Lattouf's case thrown out, arguing it didn't actually sack her.
The matter is back at the FWC in March, and Lattouf says she's in it for the long haul.
"I'm willing and prepared to fight for as long as it takes," she said.