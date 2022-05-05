What happened to Johnny Depp’s finger?

The ongoing defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard has become one of the most talked-about trials in Hollywood.

Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million dollars for an article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 which included false information as Heard described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

The article did not contain Depp's name, however, the implications cost him many roles in the industry.

Heard since then has counter-sued him for $100 million, stating that Depp's claims had defamed her as "fake" and a "sexual violence hoax", reports People.

Both of the actors accuse the other of being physically violent during the relationship. Both have denied the other's accusations.

One incident which Depp has brought into the light for public records is when he accused Heard of allegedly partially severing his finger by throwing a vodka bottle at him.

Johnny Depp's take on the incident

Depp claims that the indecent took place in 2015 when Heard threw two bottles of vodka at him; stating that the second one was responsible for severing his finger.

"She threw the bottle, and it made contact and shattered everywhere. I honestly didn't feel the pain at first, at all. I felt heat, and I felt something were dripping down my hand, and then I looked down and realised the tip of my finger had been severed, and I was looking at my bone sticking out, and blood was just pouring out," he told the court.

At the hospital, Depp revealed that he had lied about the cause of the injury, blaming it on large accordion doors.

"I lied because I didn't want to disclose that it had been Ms Heard that had thrown a vodka bottle at me and took my finger off," he told the court. "I didn't want to get her in trouble."

Depp has said that the incident "began what I feel was probably some species of a breakdown, a nervous breakdown or something".

He then began to write on mirrors and walls using the severed finger, which read that he "didn't want to live at that time".

After his finger was severed, he messaged doctor David Kipper, who treated him for what Depp described as an opioid addiction that developed after he was prescribed painkillers for a leg injury.

"I cut the top of my middle finger off. What should I do? Except of course to go to a hospital," the text said. "I'm so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her."

The messages did not mention Heard's name for the same reason of not wanting to get her into trouble.

Depp's house manager, Ben King, testified saying he found the actor's finger wrapped in a paper towel on the floor of his house in Australia.

"I spoke to David Kipper, who was in the kitchen area, seemingly rummaging through a bin," King testified. "He said Mr Depp had sustained an injury to his finger, one of his fingers, and he was looking for the fingertip that had been severed."

Eventually, he found it by the house's "bar area", he testified.

"There was a scrunched-up piece of kitchen paper with lots of blood on it," he told the court. "So I thought that was probably a pretty good place to look."

Amber Heard's take on the severed finger

Heard has denied the allegations regarding the injured finger.

Court documents sent in by her team state that Depp had allegedly severed the finger himself by "slamming a hard plastic phone against the wall".

Heard had claimed that the injury occurred at the end of a three-day bender during which he beat her repeatedly.

Depp has denied ever laying hands on the actress or any other woman.

Sasha Wass, who represented The Sun during Depp's failed defamation case against the paper in 2020, claimed Depp had "completely destroyed" the house during the binge. She also claimed that Depp threw Heard against a ping-pong table, pushed her up against a fridge, picked up the phone in his right hand, and "repeatedly smashing it against the wall".

Depp has admitted he remembers "ripping the phone off the wall".

King said on the stand that he saw a chunk taken out of the marble staircase, a smashed potted plant, a collapsed ping pong table, and a lot of broken glass on the floor while searching for the part of Depp's finger, states People.

The trial continues as Amber Heard testifies against Johnny Depp and tells her said of the story starting this week.