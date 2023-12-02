The Weeknd donates $2.5 million to Gaza for emergency food deliveries

The Weeknd contributed $2.5 million to support the provision of four million emergency meals for Palestinians in Gaza.

Abel Tesfaye, the singer known as The Weeknd, is allocating funds from his XO Humanitarian Fund to aid the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

As a Goodwill Ambassador for WFP, Tesfaye is directing support to the world's largest humanitarian organization, which has been assisting hundreds of thousands of Gazans facing crises and the threat of starvation during the Israeli siege.

"This conflict has unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe beyond reckoning," reads a statement from Corinne Fleischer, WFP's Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region.

"WFP is working round the clock to provide aid in Gaza but a major scale up is needed to address the desperate level of hunger we are seeing. Our teams need safe and sustained humanitarian access, and continued support from donors to reach as many people as we can. We thank Abel for this valuable contribution towards the people of Palestine. We hope others will follow Abel's example and support our efforts," added the statement.

According to a press release from the WFP, Tesfaye's $2.5 million donation will provide 820 metric tons of food parcels that could feed more than 173,000 Palestinians over the course of two weeks.

The food parcels have included things like fresh bread, canned food, pasta, and more, as the WFP rushes to reach as many Palestinians as possible during the humanitarian pause.