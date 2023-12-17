Twitch revokes policy that allowed 'artistic nudity'

Twitch swiftly reverted its policy update that had allowed users to share sexual content as long as it was appropriately labeled.

"Effective today, we are rolling back the artistic nudity changes," the update read.

"Moving forward, depictions of real or fictional nudity won't be allowed on Twitch, regardless of the medium," added the update.

On Wednesday, Twitch released an extensive update to its sexual content policy, permitting previously restricted sexually themed content, reports The Verge.

The changes allowed the kind of content on Twitch so long as the stream was tagged with an appropriate "Content Classification Label".

Today, however, Twitch said it is withdrawing specifically the part of the content policy that allowed "artistic nudity."

"Much of the content created has been met with community concern," the statement read.

"These are concerns we share. Upon reflection, we have decided that we went too far with this change. Digital depictions of nudity present a unique challenge — AI can be used to create realistic images, and it can be hard to distinguish between digital art and photography," the statement added.

Twitch initially aimed to support artists by relaxing its artistic nudity policy, acknowledging past policies as "overly punitive."

However, some streamers exploited the update, engaging in activities that contradicted the intended spirit, such as using fully nude avatars and featuring explicit drawings in stream overlays.