Troy Baker to play Indiana Jones

Troy Baker has been chosen to be the voice of Indiana Jones in the new video game, 'Indiana Jones and The Great Circle,' as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Famous for his role as Joel Miller in 'The Last of Us,' Baker will now bring Indy to life in this game.

Tony Todd, recognized for his work as Venom's voice in Marvel's 'Spider-Man 2,' will also be in the game, voicing a character named Locus. Baker has a lot of experience in voice acting, with roles in popular games and even a part in HBO's 'The Last of Us' show.

The game is made by MachineGames, known for Wolfenstein, and will tell a story that happens between the movies 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' and 'The Last Crusade.' The game's release date hasn't been announced yet, but it's expected to come out this year.

