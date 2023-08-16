Scientists name new snake species after Harrison Ford

Offbeat

DW
16 August, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:35 am

Related News

Scientists name new snake species after Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford's legendary Indiana Jones character may have "hated" snakes, but the actor now has a reptile named after him. The serpent in question was discovered in the Peruvian Andes

DW
16 August, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:35 am
Photo: Matt Sayles/Invision for Paramount Home Entertainment/AP Images/picture alliance
Photo: Matt Sayles/Invision for Paramount Home Entertainment/AP Images/picture alliance

Researchers from Germany, the United States and Peru have named a recently discovered species of snake after actor Harrison Ford.

Ford famously played Indiana Jones, who himself had some perilous encounters with snakes.

And on Tuesday the German Society for Herpetology and Herpetoculture (DGHT) announced the naming of Tachymenoides harrisonfordi to recognize the Hollywood actor's environmental advocacy.

Ford's namesake snake measures 16 inches (40.6 centimeters) in length and is yellowish-brown with scattered black blotches, a black belly, and a vertical streak over its copper-colored eye.

Ford says experience is 'humbling'

"These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it's always the ones that terrify children," Ford said jokingly in a statement. 

"I don't understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won't fear the night."

The 81-year-old actor went on to thank researchers for the honor and note the significance of the discovery.

"In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It's a reminder that there's still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere," he said.

"On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life."

The snake was discovered in May 2022 by a team of researchers from the United States, Germany and Peru.

The only specimen, a male, was discovered sunbathing in a marsh in the Peruvian Andes located some 3,248 meters above sea level.

Top News / World+Biz

Indiana Jones / Snake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

22m | TBS Science
Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

3h | TBS Economy
The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

20h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

21h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free