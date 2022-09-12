Indiana Jones Five: First trailer revealed

The first trailer for Indiana Jones Five was revealed at the D23 Expo on Saturday. While the plot has been largely kept under wraps until now, the newest trailer gives fans the first real look at Indy back in action. Indiana Jones Five is slated for release on 30 June, 2023.

Harrison Ford once again takes on the role of Indy. The film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann and Antonio Banderas.

Indiana Jones Five is directed by James Mangold, this is the first time an Indiana Jones instalment will not be helmed by acclaimed director Steven Spielberg.

John Williams also returned to compose the score for the film.

The last time the classic character was seen on screen was 14 years ago with the release of 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'.