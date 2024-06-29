Hina Khan reveals stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis

Actress Hina Khan. Photo: Collected
Actress Hina Khan. Photo: Collected

Hina Khan, a popular actor, recently addressed the rumours surrounding her health and confirmed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer - a news that has understandably raised concerns and questions among her fans and the general public.

In her Instagram post, Hina revealed that her treatment has already started and she is determined to overcome her health condition. She requested for privacy as well as supportive suggestions and blessings for her speedy recovery.

"Hello everyone, I want to clear up some recent rumours and share some important news with all the Hinaholics and my dear supporters. I have been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Despite the severity of this diagnosis, I want to assure you all that I am holding up well. I am strong, resolute, and fully dedicated to beating this illness. My treatment has already started, and I am prepared to do whatever it takes to come out of this even stronger," Hina wrote.

"I respectfully request your understanding and privacy during this period. Your love, strength, and blessings mean a great deal to me. Sharing your personal experiences, stories, and supportive advice would be incredibly valuable as I go through this journey."

She further added, "My family, loved ones, and I remain focused, determined, and positive. By the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will conquer this challenge and regain full health. Please keep me in your prayers and send your love."

Hina auditioned for Indian Idol as a contestant in 2008. She made her acting debut with the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2008-2016). She was also the first runner-up in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina played the role of Komolika Chaubey Basu in the remake of the Hindi television show - Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Hina Khan / Actress / cancer diagnosis

