Kangana Ranaut says working in film industry is easier than politics

Splash

Kangana Ranaut recently won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut at the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photo: ANI/Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut at the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photo: ANI/Hindustan Times

Kangana Ranaut contested on BJP ticket and recently won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Mandi constituency.

In an interview with The Himachali Podcast, the actor-turned-politician shared that working in films is much easier than that in politics. She also said that she had received offers to join politics in the past as well. 

During the interview, Kangana said in Hindi, "This is not the first time I was approached to join politics. I have received several other offers in the past. After my debut Gangster, I was offered a ticket. My great-grandfather was an MLA for at least three terms. So when you belong to such a family, and taste some success, the local leaders approach you. It is very common. In fact, my father had also received an offer. My sister was offered to join politics after she survived an acid attack. So for us, it is not a big deal for us to get political offers…If I wasn't interested in this, I didn't really have to go through so much trouble."

The Business Standard

She also added, "I am a person who goes with passion. Even in the film industry, I am an actor, writer, director and producer. Here in my political career, if I have to engage myself with the people here, I will go ahead with it. There is no compulsion. However, I won't deny that the work in the film industry is comparatively easier than in politics. The latter takes a lot of effort. This is a harsh life, just like doctors, where only troubled people come to see you. When you go to watch a film, you are very relaxed. But, politics is not like that."

BJP candidate Kangana won in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against her Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh. She was slapped by a CISF officer at the Chandigarh airport a day after the win. She also released a video after the incident, assuring her followers that she was safe and unharmed. She will be next seen in Emergency.

