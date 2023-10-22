Talks between studios, striking US actors to restart Tuesday

22 October, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 12:22 pm

22 October, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 12:22 pm
Team captain Miki Yamashita holds a sign as she and other SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line on the 100th day of their ongoing strike, outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Team captain Miki Yamashita holds a sign as she and other SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line on the 100th day of their ongoing strike, outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Negotiations between media companies and the union representing striking U.S. actors will restart on Tuesday, the two sides said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Talks broke down last week as the sides clashed over streaming revenue and the use of artificial intelligence. The strike has disrupted film and television production, leaving thousands of crew members without work as well as the actors.

Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors and other media professionals, have been on strike since July. The union is seeking a deal with the Alliance for Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of studios.

"SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will meet for bargaining on Tuesday, October 24th at SAG-AFTRA Plaza. Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance," said the joint statement. It gave no further details.

Hollywood's film and television writers ratified a new, three-year contract earlier this month, ending their 148-day work stoppage.

Hollywood strike / strike / Hollywood writers strike

