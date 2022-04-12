Taalpatar Shepai to perform in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 11:53 pm

From left to right: Members of Talpatar Shepai Pritom Das and Suman Ghosh. . Photo: Collected
From left to right: Members of Talpatar Shepai Pritom Das and Suman Ghosh. . Photo: Collected

Taalpatar Shepai, a popular band from West Bengal, is set to perform live in concert in Bangladesh this coming June. The news was confirmed by Trinan Ahmed, CEO of Dhaka Broadcast.

"We were planning to bring Taalpatar Shepai in Bangladesh for quite some time. Their music is very popular in both West Bengal and Bangladesh," said Trinan to The Business Standard. "We will announce the date and venue for the show very soon."

Taalpatar Shepai is composed of Pritom Das and Suman Ghosh. They are best known for their songs Shonar Kathi, Moshader Chumu, Chander Shohor, and Ami Sudhu Khujechi Amay, amongst many others.

