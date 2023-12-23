ABBA's virtual show boosts London's economy to the tune of $225 million

Splash

Reuters
23 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 01:46 pm

Related News

ABBA's virtual show boosts London's economy to the tune of $225 million

A standing ticket for ABBA's show is priced at just over 100 pounds for some dates next summer

Reuters
23 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 01:46 pm
ABBA. Photo: Collected
ABBA. Photo: Collected

 Thank you for the music, London's authorities might say, after Swedish pop group ABBA's digital concert residency raked in 178 million pounds ($225 million) in terms of net economic benefit to the British capital in its first year.

ABBA Voyage recreates Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad as high-tech, digital versions of themselves from their 1970s heyday, thanks to motion-capture technology.

The show, which has been seen by more than 1 million people, generated a total turnover of 322.6 million pounds in the 12 months since it opened in May 2022, according to an analysis by Sound Diplomacy and RealWorth published on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Fans are willing to fork out ever-increasing amounts for concert tickets to see big artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé perform live, and in ABBA's case, virtually live.

A standing ticket for ABBA's show is priced at just over 100 pounds for some dates next summer, comparable to live concerts by Swift, who brings her record breaking "Eras" tour to Britain next year.

Accompanied by a live band, the avatars, or ABBA-tars, perform some 20 songs during the 90-minute show, featuring the band in their signature glittering outfits.

The lighting and special effects create the illusion of the Swedish pop superstars on stage in a purpose-built arena in east London.

ABBA, whose members are now in their 70s, worked with an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, founded by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, for the project.

Global Economy

ABBA / band / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

7h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

46m | Multimedia
New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

3h | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

21h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

19h | TBS World