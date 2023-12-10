Sepultura announces retirement with farewell tour

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 02:02 pm

Sepultura announces retirement with farewell tour

Sepultura. Photo: Collected
Sepultura. Photo: Collected

Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura has announced that they will be calling it quits after four decades of playing and making music.

They took to social media to make the announcement where they also stated that starting from March 2024, they will be spending the next 18 months touring the entire globe in a farewell world tour as a tribute to "SepulNation's"  forty years of loyalty.

In the works for two years, SEPULTURA's final tour, titled "Celebrating Life Through Death", promises to mark a special moment in the band's rich and victorious history. The trek will start with dates in Brazil, and will include shows in Latin America and the US, with the promise of additional dates to be revealed soon.

Sepultura wrote a heartfelt post which reads, "After four decades filled with ups and downs, having visited 80 countries and countless different cultures, we've had the chance to become Brazil's messenger to the world and spread our colors and rhythms worldwide. During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage. This album and this tour are for you. Euthanasia, the right to a dignified death. The right to choose to live free and to choose when you die!"

Sepultura comprises vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

 

band / metal band / Sepultura

