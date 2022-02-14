Shishir becomes first Bangladeshi trans-woman to walk on NY Fashion Week runway

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 03:30 pm

She displayed the works of designer Oscar Gonzalez Montañez during her debut ramp walk.

Tashnuva Anan Shishir walks the runway of NY fashion week. Photo: Collected
Tashnuva Anan Shishir walks the runway of NY fashion week. Photo: Collected

Tashnuva Anan Shishir, become the first Bangladeshi trans woman to walk the ramp of the New York Fashion Week on Saturday (12 February).

The semi-annual event with international collections is held twice a year on February and September.

This year's February session started on 11 February and will continue till 16 February. 

Shishir became the country's first transgender news presenter last year on Woman's Day (8 March).

She went to New York on 2 December to accept the honour as the Best Bangladeshi News anchor ar Showtime Music Awards in North America. 

She received the award on 4 December.

During her visit, a Strategic Partner of the New York Fashion Week, Omar Faruk, and 4M TV USA Executive Producer MD Ariful Islam asked her to make a guest appearance at the prestigious Fashion week.

Shishir told the media that she has been receiving immense respect and being treated normally in New York due to the "awareness and knowledge" of the people, unlike her home country where she was ridiculed for a long time for her identity.

Earlier, popular Bangladeshi models Jannatul Ferdous Peya and Mozeza Ashraf Monalisa walked the fashion runway of NY fashion week. 

 

