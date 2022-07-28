Shakira refuses to settle with Spanish prosecutor to end tax fraud case

Splash

Reuters
28 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 10:57 am

Related News

Shakira refuses to settle with Spanish prosecutor to end tax fraud case

The Colombian singer - who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide with hits such as "Hips Don't Lie" - has always met all of her tax obligations, a statement said. She considers the case "a total violation of her rights," it said

Reuters
28 July, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 10:57 am
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film &quot;Elvis&quot; Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 25, 2022. Shakira poses. Photo: Reuters
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Elvis" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 25, 2022. Shakira poses. Photo: Reuters

Latin American superstar Shakira has rejected a settlement offered by the prosecutor in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case and is now a step closer to going to trial, her media team said on Wednesday.

The Colombian singer - who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide with hits such as "Hips Don't Lie" - has always met all of her tax obligations, a statement said. She considers the case "a total violation of her rights," it said.

"The singer is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement," the statement said.

The terms of the proposed settlement were not disclosed.

The prosecutor's office in Barcelona did not reply to a request for comment.

Shakira is accused of failing to pay up 14.5 million euros ($14.7 million) in tax income between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira's representatives say she did not live in Spain.

Shakira / Spain / Tax Fraud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

2h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

4h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

3h | Videos
Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

3h | Videos
The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

3h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuPgBGYkY44

Students protest to increase campus security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112