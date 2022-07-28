Shakira refuses to settle with Spanish prosecutor to end tax fraud case

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Elvis" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 25, 2022. Shakira poses. Photo: Reuters

Latin American superstar Shakira has rejected a settlement offered by the prosecutor in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case and is now a step closer to going to trial, her media team said on Wednesday.

The Colombian singer - who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide with hits such as "Hips Don't Lie" - has always met all of her tax obligations, a statement said. She considers the case "a total violation of her rights," it said.

"The singer is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement," the statement said.

The terms of the proposed settlement were not disclosed.

The prosecutor's office in Barcelona did not reply to a request for comment.

Shakira is accused of failing to pay up 14.5 million euros ($14.7 million) in tax income between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira's representatives say she did not live in Spain.