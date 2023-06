Shahriar Alam Marcell and Tabib Mahmud have recently collabbed to make a new song by Durbin Shah, a lyricist and Baul sadhak. The duo's latest release is titled 'Namaj Amar Hoilo Na Aday'.

Although a song of this title already exists, a few new lines have also been added to their rendition.

The song was released on Marcel's official YouTube channel and Facebook on 1 June 2023.