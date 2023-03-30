Shah Rukh and Salman starrer ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ to start filming in January 2024

Splash

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 11:32 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The two biggest names in Indian cinema Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are set to star in the upcoming spy-action film "Tiger vs Pathaan".

Shooting for the movie will begin in January 2024, reports Bollywood Hungama citing sources.

The action-packed spy movie will be directed by Aditya Chopra. Plot details are yet to be revealed.

Recently fans enjoyed the camaraderie of the characters in SRK's latest movie "Pathaan".  However, in "Tiger vs Pathaan" the two characters will take each other head-on. 

