Shabaash Mithu trailer: Taapsee Pannu shines as Mithali Raj in biopic

Splash

Hindustan Times
20 June, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 02:53 pm

Related News

Shabaash Mithu trailer: Taapsee Pannu shines as Mithali Raj in biopic

Taapsee Pannu plays former cricketer Mithali Raj in Srijit Mukherji's "Shabaash Mithu," which tells the tale of her rise amid struggles with an interesting storytelling

Hindustan Times
20 June, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 02:53 pm

Taapsee Pannu's much-awaited Shabaash Mithu trailer is out, and it looks promising with its gripping storytelling. It narrates the struggles and the successes of the just-retired cricketer, Mithali Raj. Taapsee plays Mithali, with a bit a tan, powerful batting skills, and determination written large on her forehead. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film has Taapsee stepping into the shoes of Mithali as the cricketer who redefined the game not only in India, but globally too.

The two-minute and 44-second-long trailer opens with Taapsee in action on the field, hitting fours and sixes, one after the other. It soon moves to the childhood of Mithali, a Tamilian who is caught on the wrong foot as she catches a ball hit by her elder brother. As her talent is eventually noticed by her elders, and she begins her training, she is looked down upon by her fellow trainees as the 'English medium' girl. How she rises above all struggles and even raises her voice to get team jerseys with their own names written on it, instead of the male cricketers, is hard-hitting.

Lauding Mithali, Taapsee had earlier said, "There are cricketers who have records under their name. There are cricketers who have tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there's Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women is concerned."

She added," Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to women's cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough." "Shabaash Mithu" will be out in theatres on 15 July.

Taapse Pannu / Shabaash Mithu / Mithali Raj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

18m | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

2h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

3h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

5h | Videos
Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

17h | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary