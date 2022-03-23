‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ renewed for season 2

Splash

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 07:47 pm

Related News

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ renewed for season 2

“Sex and The City” showed how these women navigate their love life, friendship and career in their 30s. While ‘And Just Like That’ follows these characters in their 50s

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 07:47 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

HBO's "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That' has been renewed for season 2.

Three of the four lead characters, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York Goldenblatt respectively from the original series.

The absence of Kim Catrall in 'And Just like that' who played Samantha Jones in the original series fuels the rumoured feud between Kim and Sarah Jessica Parker.

"Sex and The City" showed how these women navigate their love life, friendship and career in their 30s. While 'And Just Like That' follows these characters in their 50s.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors," executive producer Michael Patrick King told Deadline.

Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content at HBO Max, told HBO that we are "delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much."

"And Just Like That" faced difficulties when Chris Noth who take the role of MR Big, of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw's (Parker) husband, was accused for sexually assaulting women.

Even before the allegations, Chris Noth's character was killed off in the premiere episode. He was due to make a surprise visit near the final episodes which got cancelled after the allegation.

Meanwhile, Willie Garson who played Carrie Bradshaw's male best friend Stanford Blatch passed away on 21 September due to pancreatic cancer. Willie hid his disease from all except Parker.

The 10 episode of "And Just Like That" follows Widow Carrie Bradshaw as she explores her life with her friends.

‘Sex and the City’ / ‘And Just Like That’ / season 2

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

11h | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

12h | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

42m | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

42m | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

47m | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market