‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ renewed for season 2

HBO's "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That' has been renewed for season 2.

Three of the four lead characters, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York Goldenblatt respectively from the original series.

The absence of Kim Catrall in 'And Just like that' who played Samantha Jones in the original series fuels the rumoured feud between Kim and Sarah Jessica Parker.

"Sex and The City" showed how these women navigate their love life, friendship and career in their 30s. While 'And Just Like That' follows these characters in their 50s.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors," executive producer Michael Patrick King told Deadline.

Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content at HBO Max, told HBO that we are "delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much."

"And Just Like That" faced difficulties when Chris Noth who take the role of MR Big, of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw's (Parker) husband, was accused for sexually assaulting women.

Even before the allegations, Chris Noth's character was killed off in the premiere episode. He was due to make a surprise visit near the final episodes which got cancelled after the allegation.

Meanwhile, Willie Garson who played Carrie Bradshaw's male best friend Stanford Blatch passed away on 21 September due to pancreatic cancer. Willie hid his disease from all except Parker.

The 10 episode of "And Just Like That" follows Widow Carrie Bradshaw as she explores her life with her friends.