'Star Trek: Picard' season 2 poster reveals the return of Q

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 11:30 am
Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Paramount+ on 3 March, and run for ten episodes until 5 May
With the release of a new poster for season two of Star Trek: Picard, revealed on Thursday by Patrick Stewart on Twitter, Star Trek fans are all hyped up to see what's next.

Stewart captioned the new photo, which shows him as Jean-Luc Picard with John De Lancie looking worriedly over his shoulder, "the wait is over"- a fitting caption given the extended gap between seasons for the Star Trek spin-off series.

Picard and his allies will attempt to save the future as time begins to fracture in the new season. CBS Television Studios is producing the season in collaboration with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, alongside showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas.

Annie Wersching is set to play The Borg Queen, and Whoopi Goldberg joined the cast to reprise her role as Guinan alongside de Lancie, who will be reprising his role as the iconic Q.

Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Paramount+ on 3 March, and run for ten episodes until 5 May.

