Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona

Splash

Reuters
27 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 11:47 am

Related News

Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona

The Super Bowl, the biggest event in American football, takes place at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on 12 Feb

Reuters
27 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 11:47 am
Rihanna. Photo: Collected
Rihanna. Photo: Collected

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced on Sunday.

The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the US music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

The Super Bowl, the biggest event in American football, takes place at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on 12 Feb.  

Rihanna's fans have waited for years for the promised follow-up to her eighth studio album 'Anti' from 2016, which included the hit single 'Work'

Rihanna / Super Bowl / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

1h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

2h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

3h | Habitat
Flood-ravaged houses are the most common sight in Chanpur and all other flood affected villages, where only a small number of people received new housing materials. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Migration, child labour and starvation: How Sylhet flood victims are coping with its aftermath

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

56m | Videos
Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

19h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b