Rezwadud Mahin bringing romantic short film this Eid

Young director Rezwadud Mahin has produced a short film titled "Othoba Golpo ta Prem er" ahead of the upcoming Eid.

It will be aired on Dipta Television on the 2nd day of Eid at 11:55 pm and then will be released on OTT platform Bioscope.

Samonty Shoumi and Akil Akhtab Rezwan have played the lead roles in the short film while other noted casts include actors like Afroza Shashi, Abdun Nur Enayet, Atiq Leader, and Anamika Rahman.

The filming has recently been completed at a shooting house in Purbachal.

"Othoba Golpo ta Prem er" is part of a project titled "Baishe Ekush".

It is a project of production company Alpha Eye featuring works of young, upcoming and promising directors of the country.

Popular producer Mabrur Rashid Bannah is the creative producer of "Baishe Ekush" and Shahriar Shakil is the producer.

