Shokh returns to acting with Eid drama ‘Bagh na Baghini’

Splash

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 02:11 pm

Related News

Shokh returns to acting with Eid drama ‘Bagh na Baghini’

The drama stars Shokh as a short-tempered wife, and Shamim Hasan Sarker as her equally short-tempered husband

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 02:11 pm
Anika Kabir Shokh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Anika Kabir Shokh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Popular model-actor Anika Rahman Shokh is all set to resume acting after a long hiatus with Eid drama "Bagh na Baghini."

The drama stars Shokh as a short-tempered wife, and Shamim Hasan Sarker as her equally short-tempered husband. 

Directed by Biswajit Dutta the script of the drama is penned by Preety Dutta.

Shamim Hasan Sarker shared the trailer of the drama on his verified Facebook page. 

The trailer of the drama shows Shokh and Shamim indulged in an everlasting heated argument.

Shokh took a break from showbiz life after tying the knot with Atiqur Rahman John.

The couple welcomed their first child on 23 September 2021.

Anika Kabir Shokh / Eid Drama / Shamim Hasan Sarker / Bagh na Baghini

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

1h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

3h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

3h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

4h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

2h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

3h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

21h | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access