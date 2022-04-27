Shokh returns to acting with Eid drama ‘Bagh na Baghini’

Popular model-actor Anika Rahman Shokh is all set to resume acting after a long hiatus with Eid drama "Bagh na Baghini."

The drama stars Shokh as a short-tempered wife, and Shamim Hasan Sarker as her equally short-tempered husband.

Directed by Biswajit Dutta the script of the drama is penned by Preety Dutta.

Shamim Hasan Sarker shared the trailer of the drama on his verified Facebook page.

The trailer of the drama shows Shokh and Shamim indulged in an everlasting heated argument.

Shokh took a break from showbiz life after tying the knot with Atiqur Rahman John.

The couple welcomed their first child on 23 September 2021.