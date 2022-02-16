Remembering 5 iconic songs of Bappi Lahiri

Renowned for wearing chunky gold accessories, Lahri not only stole hearts with his songs but also with his unique style

Bappi Lahiri
Bappi Lahiri

Legendary Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday.

Renowned for wearing chunky gold accessories, Lahri not only stole hearts with his songs but also with his unique style.

Let's revisit 5 hit songs by the iconic singer.

Yaad Aa Raha Hae Tera Pyaar 

Yaar Bina chain kaha re  

Auva Auva koi yahan nache nache

Tamma Tamma Loge

Bambai se Aya mera dost

Special Mention: 

I am a Disco Dancer 

The original 1982 music starring Mithun Chakraborty was composed by Bappi Lahiri and voiced by Vijay Benedict.

In 2010, Lahiri sang this song for the film Golmaal 3. 

 

 

 

 

