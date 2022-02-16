Remembering 5 iconic songs of Bappi Lahiri
Renowned for wearing chunky gold accessories, Lahri not only stole hearts with his songs but also with his unique style
Legendary Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday.
Let's revisit 5 hit songs by the iconic singer.
Yaad Aa Raha Hae Tera Pyaar
Yaar Bina chain kaha re
Auva Auva koi yahan nache nache
Tamma Tamma Loge
Bambai se Aya mera dost
Special Mention:
I am a Disco Dancer
The original 1982 music starring Mithun Chakraborty was composed by Bappi Lahiri and voiced by Vijay Benedict.
In 2010, Lahiri sang this song for the film Golmaal 3.