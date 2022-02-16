Remembering 5 iconic songs of Bappi Lahiri

Legendary Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday.

Renowned for wearing chunky gold accessories, Lahri not only stole hearts with his songs but also with his unique style.

Let's revisit 5 hit songs by the iconic singer.

Yaad Aa Raha Hae Tera Pyaar

Video of Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar | Mithun Chakraborty | Disco Dancer | Bollywood Hit Songs | Bappi Lahiri

Yaar Bina chain kaha re

Video of Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re - Saaheb (1985)

Auva Auva koi yahan nache nache

Video of Disco Dancer Auva Auva | High Quality Audio | Bappi Lahiri

Tamma Tamma Loge

Video of Tamma Tamma Loge - Thanedaar (1990) - Sanjay Dutt , Madhuri Dixit - Anuradha Paudwal, Bappi Lahiri

Bambai se Aya mera dost

Video of Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost - Bappi Lahiri - Aaap Ki Kahatir

Special Mention:

I am a Disco Dancer

Video of &quot; I Am A Disco Dancer&quot; Full Song | Golmaal 3 | Feat. Mithun Chakraborty

The original 1982 music starring Mithun Chakraborty was composed by Bappi Lahiri and voiced by Vijay Benedict.

In 2010, Lahiri sang this song for the film Golmaal 3.