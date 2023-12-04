Victory Day song 'Sonar Bangladesh Dekhte Chai' set to be released

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 11:50 am

Victory Day song 'Sonar Bangladesh Dekhte Chai' set to be released

The song was sung by four popular singers, Elita Karim, Joy Shahriar, Kishore Das and Kornia

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of Victory Day, a new song  "Sonar Bangladesh Dekhte Chai" is going to be released. 

The song has lyrics by Hasanuzzaman Masum and was composed by Kishore Das. It was sung by four popular singers, Elita Karim, Joy Shahriar, Kishore Das and Kornia. 

The song will be released on the new label platform's YouTube channel.

Recently, the video of the song was shot in different locations in the country. The video was produced by Saikat Reza.

Regarding the song, lyricist Hasanuzzaman Masum said, "The country is our mother. This is our collective effort to show our love for the motherland. Besides, the growing development of the country has also come up in the lyrics of the song."

The composer and vocalist of this song, Kishore Dash, said "When we think of patriotic songs, we only think of nostalgic songs of the previous generations. This endeavour for new songs for our country comes from the perspective of our generation. We hope that the listeners will appreciate it." 

 

