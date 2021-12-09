‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ crew teams up with Tashnuva Anan to increase awareness about sexual harassment

The crew of the globally acclaimed Bangladeshi film "Rehana Maryam Noor" teamed up with transgender Activist Tashnuva Anan for raising awareness about sexual harassment amongst American-Bangladeshi community.

US Embassy Dhaka shared pictures of actor Azmeri Haque Badhon, other crew members of "Rehana Maryam Noor" and Tashnuva, who are currently in New York, in a Facebook post.

"Team Rehana Maryam Noor is with Transgender Activist Tashnuva Anan in New York raising awareness about sexual harassment in the American-Bangladeshi community. The United States is committed to end all forms of gender-based violence and to work with governments, the private sector, and civil society to raise awareness about this issue. 𝐍𝐨 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞, 𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐭," the post read.

Many celebrities have joined the event of "16 days of activism against gender-based-violence" from 25 November to 10 December with the tagline "𝐍𝐨 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞, 𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐭" by the US embassy to end gender-based violence against women.

The titular character of Rehana Maryam Noor, played by Azmeri Haque Badhon also stands against sexual violence against woman in patriarchal society.