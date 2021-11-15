‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ scores New Talent Award at Hong Kong Asian Film Festival

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 08:58 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Abdullah Mohammad Saad directorial film "Rehana Maryam Noor" has scored 'New Talent Award' at the 18th Asian Film Festival in Hong Kong.  

The winner of the award was announced on 15 November by the jury board of the film festival. 

The jury made praising remarks about the film's plot and cinematography.

"'Rehana Maryam Noor' creates a vividly claustrophobic and oppressive environment in which an individual is pushed to the edge of her sanity.

Driven by dynamic handheld camerawork, the cinematography plunges the viewer into the protagonist's difficult situation," says the board.

Other films nominated for the 'New Talent' category are "Ballad of White Cow" from Iran, "Costa Brava" from Lebanon, "Kim Min Young of the Report Card" from South Korea, "Increasing Echo" from Taiwan, "Shankar's Fairy" from India and "White Building" from Cambodia. 

Earlier, "Rehana Maryam Noor" bagged two awards at Asia Pacific screen awards 2021. 

The leading star of the film, Azmeri Haque Badhon, has won the award for "Best Performance by an Actress" at the Hong Kong film festival.

The film has also won the grand jury prize at Asia Pacific Screen Awards on Thursday.

"Rehana Maryam Noor", which stirred buzz all around the world, is now running in 12 cinemas.

 

Rehana Maryam Noor / Honh Kong Asian Film Festival / New Talent Award

