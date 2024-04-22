Shark Tank Bangladesh reality show to air on 26 April

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 04:58 pm

Shark Tank Bangladesh reality show to air on 26 April

The show offers aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors, known as "Sharks"

The esteemed panel of judges, known as Sharks, were present at the event along with the partners of Shark Tank Bangladesh at a press conference held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Dhaka today (22 April). Photo: Courtesy
The esteemed panel of judges, known as Sharks, were present at the event along with the partners of Shark Tank Bangladesh at a press conference held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Dhaka today (22 April). Photo: Courtesy

The anticipated premiere of the globally renowned business reality show "Shark Tank Bangladesh'' is scheduled to take place on 26 April.

The episodes will be available for streaming every Friday at 10:00pm on Bongo and will also be broadcast on Deepto TV.

The announcement was made through a press conference held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Dhaka today (22 April).

The esteemed panel of judges, known as Sharks, were present at the event along with the partners of Shark Tank Bangladesh.

Among them were Kazi Mahboob Hassan, CEO of Ventures PLC; Sami Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Startup Bangladesh; Fahim Mashroor, managing director of Bdjobs; Navin Ahmed, founder and managing partner of Gala Makeover Studio and Salon; Nazim Farhan Chowdhury, managing director of Adcomm Holding Group; Sausan Khan Moyeen, CEO and founder of Enchanted Events & Prints; Golam Murshed, managing director of Maestro Solutions Limited, and Samuel Brietzfield, CEO of bGlobal.

Ahad Mohammad Bhai, CEO of Bongo, and COO Fayaz Taher were also present along with all the partners of Shark Tank Bangladesh.

Speaking at the event, Ahad Mohammad Bhai said, "Shark Tank has been my favourite show for more than a decade. Bangladesh is an entrepreneur-oriented and resourceful country, and as a proud Bangladeshi, I believe this show offers a valuable platform for entertainment and socioeconomic advancement."

We are immensely proud and excited for the world to see what Bangladesh offers, he added.

Shark Tank Bangladesh Season-1 was thoroughly discussed during the event. 

The show offers aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors, known as "Sharks".

When the Sharks identified promising businesses, they did not just nod in approval; they asked many questions about the business to understand the opportunity and the character of the entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs were required to convince five Sharks to invest in them, whether it involved a new product prototype, an existing product, service or plans for business expansion.

Since its inception in Japan in 2001 as "Money Tigers" on Nippon TV, the format has garnered global success. Adapted on every continent under various titles, including "Dragon's Den" and "Lion's Den", Shark Tank has seen highly successful entrepreneurs, referred to as Dragons, Lions, or Sharks, collectively invest nearly $1 billion. This investment has facilitated significant growth for numerous companies. Entrepreneurs entering the Shark ecosystem have witnessed remarkable growth, generating billions of dollars in sales post-deals and show appearances.
Shark Tank Bangladesh has Robi as the "Title Sponsor", Startup Bangladesh as the "Powered by Sponsor", and Prime Bank as "Banking Partner". 

