Ranbir, Alia spotted together for first time after wedding

Splash

Hindustan Times
05 May, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 09:50 am

Photo: Hindustan Times
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted together for the first time after their intimate wedding at Ranbir's home last month.

Both were twinning in black casuals and greeted the paparazzi before as they were leaving in a car after shooting for a project together. 

They are looking forward to the release of their film Brahmastra this year.

Ranbir was in a black tee and printed black pyjamas, along with a black cap and white shoes. He showed the thumbs-up sign to the photographers as they called him by his name, waved to them and even blew a kiss before getting into his car.

Alia, who was in a black shirt and pants, also waved to the paparazzi before joining him in the car.

As a paparazzo account shared a video of them, fans of the two were happy to see them together for the first time after their wedding. A fan wrote in the comments section, "Alia ji ke hubby." Some fans also made funny enquiries about the highly-guarded wedding. A fan asked, "Are Ranbir shaadi party mein Dahi Chawal tha ki nahin Alia ko bahut pasand hain (Was curd rice served at the wedding since it's Alia's favourite)?" Another asked, "Rakhi sawant ko shaadi me jutey chipane ke 1 crore rupees milgaye kya (Did Rakhi Sawant get ₹1 crore for shoe-hiding ceremony)?" A fan even asked if they could "carpool" so as to join them in the car.

Alia had shared the first official photos of the ceremony on her Instagram page. Sharing intimate details of the wedding, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites." She thanked everyone for their love.

Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir has Shamshera, Animal and an untitled Luv Ranjan film in pipeline. Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, her Hollywood debut film and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. She also has Darlings. 

