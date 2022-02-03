Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Marvel fame Anthony Mackie in her next Hollywood film 'Ending Things'

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 01:22 pm

Related News

Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Marvel fame Anthony Mackie in her next Hollywood film 'Ending Things'

Priyanka Chopra will now be seen with Marvel actor Anthony Mackie in her next Hollywood film, Ending Things

Hindustan Times
03 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 01:22 pm
Anthony Mackie and Priyanka Chopra will be seen in an action film. Photo: Collected
Anthony Mackie and Priyanka Chopra will be seen in an action film. Photo: Collected

Priyanka Chopra, who just featured in Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections, seems to have bagged yet another coveted project. The actor will now feature alongside Anthony Mackie in Kevin Sullivan's action film, Ending Things. 

Anthony Mackie is best known for playing the role of Sam Wilson or Falcon several Marvel movies including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The essence of the film will reportedly be on the lines of 1994's action-comedy True Lies, which was directed by James Cameron. 

Deadline, who reported the update, also elaborated on what could be the possible storyline: "A hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business tells her 'business' partner that she's ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realize she doesn't want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out." No details have been shared about Priyanka or Anthony's roles yet. 

Priyanka recently completed shooting for Russo Brothers' Amazon thriller series, Citadel. She also has the Jim Strouse-directed romantic-comedy, Text For You, in her line-up. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh. In Bollywood, the actor will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Less than two weeks ago, Priyanka and Nick surprised the world by announcing the birth of their first child via surrogacy. They wrote in a note on social media, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The actor, who was mostly working throughout last year, recently said in an interview that she will now prioritise things on the basis of their importance in her life. Talking about the pandemic, she told Harper's Bazaar Arabia, "And as a human being, it changed me as I'm sure it changed most of us. I don't know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore. I want to prioritise what's important."

Priyanka Chopra / Anthony Mackie / Ending Things

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

5h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

5h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

6h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

13m | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

18m | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

1h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city