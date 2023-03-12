Priyanka Chopra says she had pay parity with her male co-star only in Citadel: 'First time I got equal pay in 22 years'

Splash

Hindustan Times
12 March, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 02:45 pm

Related News

Priyanka Chopra says she had pay parity with her male co-star only in Citadel: 'First time I got equal pay in 22 years'

Priyanka Chopra said that Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, is the first time she's had ‘pay parity with her male co-star in 22 years’.

Hindustan Times
12 March, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 02:45 pm
Priyanka Chopra in &quot;Citadel.&quot; Photo: Collected
Priyanka Chopra in "Citadel." Photo: Collected

Priyanka Chopra during a conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW 2023) on Friday said that Citadel, her new Russo Brothers action drama co-starring Richard Madden, is the first time she's had pay parity with her male co-star. 

After Priyanka was crowned Miss World 2000, she joined films and made her acting debut in the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002), followed by her first Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). She will be next seen alongside Richard Madden in Prime Video's upcoming series Citadel backed by Russo Brothers. The show is billed as an 'action-packed spy series that spans the globe. Priyanka spoke about having 'pay parity' for the first time on the show.

"I might get into trouble for [saying this], depends on who's watching. I've been working in the entertainment industry for 22 years now, and I have done almost 70-plus features and two TV shows. But when I did Citadel, it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity. I'm laughing about this, but it's kind of nuts," Priyanka Chopra said.

The actor further said, "I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less. But the ease with which Amazon Studios said, 'That's what you deserve, you are co-leads, that's just fair,' and I was like, 'You're right, it's fair.' And I wonder: Did that happen because there are very few female decision-makers in Hollywood? Would that have been a different conversation if a woman didn't make that decision? Those are not conversations that happened very easily." To which, Jennifer Salke replied that she can't speak to what would have happened if she wasn't in charge, yet praised her executive team. She said her company has 'great male and female allies'.

The first trailer for Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' spy series was released recently. Apart from Prime Video's web series Citadel, Priyanka's upcoming projects include Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Written and directed by James C Strouse, the film is an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer.

Priyanka Chopra / Citadel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

6h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

6h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

6h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

41m | Tech Talk
Bangladesh knows exactly what its problems are: Richard Quest

Bangladesh knows exactly what its problems are: Richard Quest

1h | TBS Face to Face
Mommykidz makes motherhood enjoyable and easy

Mommykidz makes motherhood enjoyable and easy

2h | TBS Stories
Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 