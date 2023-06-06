Bear Grylls in talks with Priyanka, Virat for his next adventurous outing

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 June, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 01:30 pm

Related News

Bear Grylls in talks with Priyanka, Virat for his next adventurous outing

Survival expert Bear Grylls gives an update on his desire to work with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli

Hindustan Times
06 June, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 01:30 pm
Bear Grylls in talks with Priyanka, Virat for his next adventurous outing

Having enjoyed his wild rendezvous with personalities such as PM Narendra Modi, actors Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Ranveer Singh, British adventurer Bear Grylls, in an interview with Hindustan Times last year, had expressed his desire to take Indian global personalities such as actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and cricketer Virat Kohli on an adventure. And now, the survival expert reveals that he has already initiated the conversations with the said celebrities.

"I am keeping my fingers crossed," says an excited Grylls, adding, "A lot is happening. We are working on the plan right now. We have not confirmed anything yet, but things are moving in the right direction."

The 48-year-old goes on to share, "Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world. So, getting to hear their stories and getting to know their journey and their life would be such a privilege for me and everyone."

Prod him on his next project and he teases that he will be back in India to shoot something special in "the next few months", without divulging if it has anything to do with his project with Priyanka and Virat.

Over the years, Grylls, who first found popularity with his show, Man Vs Wild, has made several visits to India, which includes getaways in Kolkata and Darjeeling. Last seen in War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy, he confesses that "India is incredibly close" to his heart.

"I first travelled to India when I was 18 when I got my first view of Mount Everest. That opened the door to so much more in my life. And I'll always be grateful to India for that. So, I love to return and do more shows there," he gushes, and adds, "Wherever I go in the country, I feel warmth and love. It is hard to explain but I feel an incredible connection with India, whether I am with PM Modi, or with Ranveer or just meeting people of the country. It's so beautiful."

 

Bear Grylls / Priyanka Chopra / Virat Kohli

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

3h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

5h | Panorama
Artificial intelligence isn’t going to magically fix our problems, and the futuristic option isn’t always the most effective choice Photo: Reuters

AI robots can’t clean our plastic-plagued oceans alone

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage