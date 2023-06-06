Bear Grylls in talks with Priyanka, Virat for his next adventurous outing

Having enjoyed his wild rendezvous with personalities such as PM Narendra Modi, actors Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Ranveer Singh, British adventurer Bear Grylls, in an interview with Hindustan Times last year, had expressed his desire to take Indian global personalities such as actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and cricketer Virat Kohli on an adventure. And now, the survival expert reveals that he has already initiated the conversations with the said celebrities.

"I am keeping my fingers crossed," says an excited Grylls, adding, "A lot is happening. We are working on the plan right now. We have not confirmed anything yet, but things are moving in the right direction."

The 48-year-old goes on to share, "Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world. So, getting to hear their stories and getting to know their journey and their life would be such a privilege for me and everyone."

Prod him on his next project and he teases that he will be back in India to shoot something special in "the next few months", without divulging if it has anything to do with his project with Priyanka and Virat.

Over the years, Grylls, who first found popularity with his show, Man Vs Wild, has made several visits to India, which includes getaways in Kolkata and Darjeeling. Last seen in War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy, he confesses that "India is incredibly close" to his heart.

"I first travelled to India when I was 18 when I got my first view of Mount Everest. That opened the door to so much more in my life. And I'll always be grateful to India for that. So, I love to return and do more shows there," he gushes, and adds, "Wherever I go in the country, I feel warmth and love. It is hard to explain but I feel an incredible connection with India, whether I am with PM Modi, or with Ranveer or just meeting people of the country. It's so beautiful."