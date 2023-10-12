Posh and Becks spice it up in Beckham

Regardless of where you are in the world, you have seen him play. You have seen posters and billboards of him or used products with the name David Beckham.

"The Sun Newspaper sent reporters all over the world to find someone who has not heard of David Beckham. Eventually, they found a person and the one man in the world who doesn't know of David Beckham is a shepherd in Chad!" says author John Carlin in the latest documentary 'Beckham,' directed by Oscar-winning documentary director Finisher Stevens.

Beckham is a well-paced four-hour long, four-part deep dive into the extraordinary journey of a London-born kid who transformed into a global football icon, accompanied by his pop-star wife Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. 'Posh Spice.'

Throughout the years, numerous sports documentaries have been released, yet few managed to match the storytelling prowess of Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance.' Many viewers even initially thought it might be just another marketing tactic to promote the celebrity couple. However, by the end of it, 'Beckham' left the audience… touched.

Photo: Collected

It begins by delving into the early years of the footballer's life, exploring the individuals and factors that shaped him. A young Beckham in his formative years was rather introverted and had few friends, his passion solely focused on football.

One of the most significant influences in his life was his strict father, whose devotion to Manchester United Football Club even surpassed Beckham's. Ted, his father, encouraged him to strive to become the best footballer he could be. Throughout the documentary, we catch glimpses from the numerous videos, numbering around 1300 or 1400, that Ted had recorded of young David's playing days.

Then comes the other biggest influence of his life - Sir Alex Ferguson. To the adolescent Beckham, Sir Alex was more like a father figure.

Photo: Collected

"He came to us as a small skinny little boy. But when you see the potential, it sticks out. It's your job to bring out the fruition. To make them a man," said Sir Alex in the documentary.

The portrayal of the pair's relationship is fascinating. We are presented with both sides of the story, and Sir Alex also provides a detailed account of the incidents that garnered widespread attention, from the signing to managing Beckham's global image and to his unfortunate departure.

Their journey eventually came to an end after the much-publicised boot incident in 2003, during which Sir Alex reportedly kicked a stray boot in frustration after a loss, unintentionally hitting Beckham squarely in the face.

To Beckham, Manchester United was his home, players were more than family. When the departure of the prodigal son from United occurred, it was truly heart-wrenching.

The documentary focuses on all the significant moments in his life that shaped him. We see him struggle and excel at the same time as a footballer, a family man, and a global icon. Through Victoria, we also get to see the behind-the-scenes of what was happening after the most important incidents on the pitch.

Her indifference towards the football world also adds comic value to the whole series. For instance, the night before England's match against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, the infamous game that so maligned Beckham's public narrative for years to come, Victoria revealed she'd called David to tell him she was pregnant with their first child, Brooklyn.

Photo: Collected

"I am not into football at all. I wasn't into football then, I'm not into football now," she says in her first appearance onscreen.

He discusses the infamous 1998 red card against Argentina, which saw England get knocked out of the World Cup and led to months of targeted hatred, threats and abuse. He and Victoria address tabloid allegations of an extramarital affair, without ever being specific.

His mother Sandra also offers interesting anecdotes and titbits from his life. She recalls she did put England's coach Glenn Hoddle on her hitlist when he threw Beckham under the bus for England's 'early' departure in the 1998 World Cup; a statement that Sandra believes directly led to years of abuse for the then Manchester United no 7.

One of the highlights of the documentary is the interviews with the rather outstanding 'cast', which includes: Eric Cantona, Diego Simeone, Luis Figo, Fabio Capello, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo Nazario and more. The much more impressive feat than the cast would be the honesty you get out of them. It's refreshing, to say the least.

It reportedly took four years to finish filming (concluding with Lionel Messi's successful debut for Beckham's Inter Miami just a few months ago) and incorporated over 45 hours of interviews gathered throughout a span of two years. This extensive effort is evident in the final result.

Beckham is a captivating portrayal of a pop culture icon, as gratifying as watching his perfectly executed free kicks.