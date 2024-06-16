Music to groove to this Eid

Each year, the Eid festival sees the release of new songs to entertain listeners. Artists and audio production companies put effort into creating well-crafted songs for this celebration.

The traditional approach of releasing songs through audio companies has evolved, with many artists now opting to publish their songs on their own YouTube channels.

This Eid, the music scene features a mix of fresh tracks from both veteran and up-and-coming artists.

The Last Don

Artist: Asif Akbar

Lyrics: Suhrid Sufiyan

Composer and Music Director: Javed Ahmed

Bangladeshi music sensation Asif Akbar, known for creating a buzz with his voice, returns with a new song after a long hiatus. His recent releases generate excitement even before they are officially out.

For the upcoming Eid, Asif Akbar has recorded a new song titled 'The Last Don,' where he not only lent his voice but also starred in the music video.

The video will be available on Asif's YouTube channel on Eid day, with a teaser already out, showing him in a stylish outfit, complete with sunglasses, a tie, and a rose in his blazer pocket. In the video, he portrays a don and wields a heavy weapon.

Asif stated, "I had been planning this kind of project for a long time. Finally, it's coming to fruition, and the interest it has generated is heartening for an artist." He mentioned that the song protests against child abuse, trafficking, organ harvesting, forced begging, and human trafficking in general.

"As a singer, I seek the highest form of justice through my lyrics, melodies, and music," he said.

Asif developed the concept for this music video, which was recently filmed at various locations in Dhaka, directed by filmmaker Saikat Nasir.

Houdini

Artist: Eminem

Songwriters: Marshall Mathers, Jeff Bass

Producer: Eminem, Luis Besto

Eminem's 'Houdini' is a track that encapsulates the rapper's signature lyrical prowess and introspective depth. Released as part of his latest album, 'Houdini' sees Eminem exploring themes of escape and transformation, much like the famed illusionist after whom the song is named.

The track delves into Eminem's personal battles and his ability to vanish from the public eye, only to reemerge stronger and more impactful. With a blend of intricate wordplay, rapid-fire verses, and a haunting beat, 'Houdini' highlights Eminem's skill at turning personal struggles into powerful narratives.

This song not only adds to his legacy but also resonates with listeners who have faced their own challenges. Eminem's raw emotion and technical skill make 'Houdini' a standout piece, reaffirming his position as one of hip-hop's most enduring and influential figures."

Upcoming releases

Several audio production companies are releasing new tracks for Eid as well. Notably, Dhruba Music Station will debut multiple music videos, including 'Poran' by Jisan Khan Shuvo, directed by Farhan Ahmed Rafat and featuring Alankara Chowdhury. Other releases from Dhruba include:

- 'Deora Amar Chakri Paisi' by Ankan and Gamcha Palash

- 'Bondhu Tomay Paile' by Sadat Hossain and Meghla

- 'Bonde Maya Lagaishe' by Toshiba and Samz Bhai

- 'Jadu Kore' by Sohel Raj

G-Series is also launching several new songs, featuring both senior and new artists:

- 'Chander Gaye Chand' by Salma, written by Lalon Shah

- 'Jochonaboti' by Arman Alif

- 'Tui Chara Achol' by Porshi and Imran

- 'Betha Jodi Hoito Gacher Phul' by Kishore Palash

- 'Jochna" by Tanzir Tuhin

Gaanchil will release new songs, including:

- 'Rimjhim' by Samina Chowdhury and Bappa Mazumder

- 'Maya'r Utsob' by Lognanjita Chowdhury

- 'Na Ghatar Ghutana' by Arian Chowdhury

- 'Barabari' by Kazi Anan

