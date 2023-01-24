Pathan's release in Bangladesh stalled, decision inconclusive

Splash

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

Pathan's release in Bangladesh stalled, decision inconclusive

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 07:35 pm
‘Pathan’ poster. Photo: Collected
‘Pathan’ poster. Photo: Collected

Director Anonno Mamun of the film house Action Cut Entertainment has applied to the Information Ministry for permission to import and play Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie 'Pathan' in theatres in Bangladesh. The movie's world premiere is scheduled for 25 January.

Anonno sat down with director Kazi Hayat, Hall Owners' Association Advisor Sudipto Kumar Das and Ministry officials at the Information Ministry at around 5 PM today regarding permissions to show the movie in Bangladesh. 

The decision reached was inconclusive – the movie cannot be shown in Bangladesh during its world premiere due to laws under the South Asian Free Trade Area (Safta) Treaty. The Treaty stipulates that movies in the Indian subcontinent cannot be imported within the bloc. The movie will not be released in Bangladesh any time soon.

Since trade is involved, the Information Ministry will have to consult with the Commerce Ministry before approving its import to Bangladesh.

Pathan / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

9h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

10h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

23m | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

2h | TBS Insight
Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February