Pathan's release in Bangladesh stalled, decision inconclusive

‘Pathan’ poster. Photo: Collected

Director Anonno Mamun of the film house Action Cut Entertainment has applied to the Information Ministry for permission to import and play Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie 'Pathan' in theatres in Bangladesh. The movie's world premiere is scheduled for 25 January.

Anonno sat down with director Kazi Hayat, Hall Owners' Association Advisor Sudipto Kumar Das and Ministry officials at the Information Ministry at around 5 PM today regarding permissions to show the movie in Bangladesh.

The decision reached was inconclusive – the movie cannot be shown in Bangladesh during its world premiere due to laws under the South Asian Free Trade Area (Safta) Treaty. The Treaty stipulates that movies in the Indian subcontinent cannot be imported within the bloc. The movie will not be released in Bangladesh any time soon.

Since trade is involved, the Information Ministry will have to consult with the Commerce Ministry before approving its import to Bangladesh.