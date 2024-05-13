FS Nayeem's dramatic transformation for 'Kaalpurush'

Body transformations are rarely a topic of conversation in Bangladesh's entertainment industry, and they usually concern actresses. This time, however, actor FS Nayeem, known for his focus on fitness and health, has broken the mould.

He put on 35 kilograms over a period of nine months for his role in the upcoming web series 'Kaalpurush,' directed by Salzar Hossain. The series is set to premiere soon on the streaming platform Chorki. Nayeem's transformed appearance became a talking point following the release of the series teaser on 11 May.

Nayeem discussed his experience, stating, "I intentionally gained weight to authentically represent my character, facing a mental challenge in the process. I'm thankful for the support from our entire team."

The cast of the series includes well-known figures like Chanchal Chowdhury, Tanzika Amin, Jayant Chattopadhyay, Imtiaz Barshon, and Rezwan Parvez.