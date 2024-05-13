FS Nayeem's dramatic transformation for 'Kaalpurush'

Splash

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 11:05 am

Related News

FS Nayeem's dramatic transformation for 'Kaalpurush'

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Body transformations are rarely a topic of conversation in Bangladesh's entertainment industry, and they usually concern actresses. This time, however, actor FS Nayeem, known for his focus on fitness and health, has broken the mould. 

He put on 35 kilograms over a period of nine months for his role in the upcoming web series 'Kaalpurush,' directed by Salzar Hossain. The series is set to premiere soon on the streaming platform Chorki. Nayeem's transformed appearance became a talking point following the release of the series teaser on 11 May.

Nayeem discussed his experience, stating, "I intentionally gained weight to authentically represent my character, facing a mental challenge in the process. I'm thankful for the support from our entire team." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The cast of the series includes well-known figures like Chanchal Chowdhury, Tanzika Amin, Jayant Chattopadhyay, Imtiaz Barshon, and Rezwan Parvez.

Kaalpurush / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

2h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

15h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

23m | Videos
Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

1h | Videos
How deep is the German-US relationship?

How deep is the German-US relationship?

2h | Videos
Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

2h | Videos