Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot today

23 June, 2024, 01:45 pm
Ahead of her wedding today, Sonakshi and her family conducted a pooja ceremony at Ramayana, her family house in Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Photo: Instagram
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is marrying her longtime boyfriend, Actor Zaheer Iqbal, today (23 June) in Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding preparations kicked off earlier this week, with Sonakshi hosting a Haldi and Mehendi ceremony at her Bandra home on Thursday (20 June).

Ahead of her wedding today, Sonakshi and her family conducted a pooja ceremony at Ramayana, her family house in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos of the bride-to-be and her parents – veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha – emerged on social media platforms.

Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha held a pooja at home.
In a clip, she is seen wearing a navy blue suit and light blue dupatta as she follows her mother towards a room. Sonakshi tied her hair into a sleek bun.

In another video, Poonam Sinha, Sonakshi's mother, sat with a woman as she was seen performing rituals.

However, the paparazzi were heard shouting and screaming thus interrupting the pooja ceremony.

After attending the pooja, a smiling Sonakshi walked out of the room. She stuck her tongue out and flashed the victory sign before entering another building.

