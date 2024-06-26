Govt to relax mandatory tax filing proof for renting community centres for social events

NBR

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 10:20 pm

Related News

Govt to relax mandatory tax filing proof for renting community centres for social events

However, under the new rules, starting next fiscal year, proof of income tax filing will be required only for renting community centres in eight city corporations.

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Representational image of a wedding at a community centre. File Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House
Representational image of a wedding at a community centre. File Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The government may backtrack partly about requiring people to show proof of submission of return for renting community centres or venues for weddings and other events, according to National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials.

However, under the new rules, starting next fiscal year, proof of income tax filing will be required only for renting community centres in eight city corporations.

The government has decided to bring some changes in the terms and conditions after an extensive discussion on social media, NBR officials said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sources said NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Tuesday met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to discuss the issues. During the meeting, the prime minister provided specific directives.

Following the meeting, the NBR chairman convened a session with officials involved in budget matters and issued necessary instructions.

A senior official at the NBR, seeking anonymity, said, "We have taken this initiative to expand the tax net. However, community centres or venues, located outside the city corporation areas, will be exempted from the budgetary move considering the socio-economic conditions."

The finance bill is expected to be approved in parliament on 29 June.

According to the NBR, currently, proof of income tax filing is required for 43 different services. Starting next fiscal year, two more services will be added to this list: renting community centres and obtaining a new or renewed licence for hospitals, clinics, or diagnostic centres.

According to the Bangladesh Community Centre, Convention Hall, and Catering Service Association, there are over 4,000 community centres currently operating in the country. Besides, according to the Directorate General of Health Services, there are 16,500 clinics, diagnostic centres, and hospitals in operation.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

NBR / Wedding / community centre renting / Bnagladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

12h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

12h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

13h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Arrest warrant against two top Russian officials after Putin

Arrest warrant against two top Russian officials after Putin

1h | Videos
Julian Assange: A criminal or a hero?

Julian Assange: A criminal or a hero?

7m | Videos
US sanctions ‘shadow banking network’ that helps Iran’s military

US sanctions ‘shadow banking network’ that helps Iran’s military

2h | Videos
Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

4h | Videos