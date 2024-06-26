Govt to relax mandatory tax filing proof for renting community centres for social events

Representational image of a wedding at a community centre. File Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The government may backtrack partly about requiring people to show proof of submission of return for renting community centres or venues for weddings and other events, according to National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials.

However, under the new rules, starting next fiscal year, proof of income tax filing will be required only for renting community centres in eight city corporations.

The government has decided to bring some changes in the terms and conditions after an extensive discussion on social media, NBR officials said.

Sources said NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Tuesday met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to discuss the issues. During the meeting, the prime minister provided specific directives.

Following the meeting, the NBR chairman convened a session with officials involved in budget matters and issued necessary instructions.

A senior official at the NBR, seeking anonymity, said, "We have taken this initiative to expand the tax net. However, community centres or venues, located outside the city corporation areas, will be exempted from the budgetary move considering the socio-economic conditions."

The finance bill is expected to be approved in parliament on 29 June.

According to the NBR, currently, proof of income tax filing is required for 43 different services. Starting next fiscal year, two more services will be added to this list: renting community centres and obtaining a new or renewed licence for hospitals, clinics, or diagnostic centres.

According to the Bangladesh Community Centre, Convention Hall, and Catering Service Association, there are over 4,000 community centres currently operating in the country. Besides, according to the Directorate General of Health Services, there are 16,500 clinics, diagnostic centres, and hospitals in operation.