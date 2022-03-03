Nuhash Humayun becomes first Bangladeshi fellow of the Sundance Feature Film Program

Young writer-director Nuhash Humayun became the first Bangladeshi to be selected by Sundance Institute's tenth annual, two-day Screenwriters Intensive, taking place from 2 March 2022 to 3 March.

He is one the 13 screenwriters selected for this year's edition of Sundance Feature Film Program. Nuhash's highly anticipated film 'Moving Bangladesh' has been selected for the program.

Nuhash shared the news on his social media handle.

"Can proudly say I'm the first Bangladeshi Fellow of the Sundance Feature Film Program. 'MOVING BANGLADESH' has been selected for the Sundance Screenwriting Intensive," captioned Nuhash.

"Particularly excited about the mentorship from James Ponsoldt, director of my all-time favourite coming of age film The Spectacular Now," he added.

Nuhash also shared that he will be in LA for the whole Month. The Sundance website described, "These emerging creatives from historically marginalized communities will participate in the two-day digital workshop, developing their first fiction features under the guidance of established writers and the Institute's Feature Film Program, led by Michelle Satter (founding senior director, Sundance Institute's Artist Programs) and Ilyse McKimmie (the Feature Film Program's deputy director)."

Nuhash is also among the two Screenwriters Intensive fellows in this year's group who will receive additional support from Sundance Institute partnerships: Espada as the recipient of the inaugural Sundance Institute Horror Fellowship. He has been named as the recipient of the 2022 Sloan Development Fellowship.

Other fellows selected for the Sundance Screenwriters Intensive are Marissa Chibás (72), Walé Oyéjidé, Esq. (Chiaroscuro), Glenn Kaino (Fox & Stork), Mamoudou N'Diaye (Freelancers), Gabby Rivera (Juliet Takes a Breath), Tania Taiwo (Pharmacopeia), Andre Muir and Jake Hutton (The Predicament), Tommy Pico and Tazbah Rose Chavez (Sometimes), A.K. Espada (This Is Our Home) and Ramzi I. Bashour (Tomahawk Springs).