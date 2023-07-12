Nuhash Humayun bagged two international awards for his Hulu project 'Foreigners Only'

Bangladeshi Film maker Nuhash Humayun recently received two awards for his post-colonial horror film "Foreigners Only" at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival.

Nuhash took to social media to give the news to his fans, stating, "Our post-colonial horror film 'FOREIGNERS ONLY' just won TWO AWARDS at the same time!"

Per his post, he received the "Audience Award" and the "Youth Award" under the Best Short Film category.

He also expressed his gratitude and said "Foreigners Only is historically the first Bangladeshi film commissioned by a US streaming platform."

Earlier speaking on being associated with Hulu's project, Nuhash said, "After evaluating some of my works, they gave me this project. When I went to Hulu's office in Los Angeles, I was a bit nervous. However, the meeting was quite positive. They appreciated all my plans, and that raised my confidence," reports UNB.

This captivating short film is a part of the third season of the "Bite Size Halloween" horror-anthology series, where various genres are employed to shed light on important social issues.

The episode was produced in both Bangla and English, with Nuhash serving as both the director and screenwriter.