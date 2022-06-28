Nodi Rocks: Creating climate change awareness through music

Splash

Shah Nahian
28 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 12:51 pm

Related News

Nodi Rocks: Creating climate change awareness through music

The idea behind Nodi Rocks is to familiarise the youth with the many rivers of Bangladesh. Sumi wanted to write a song for every river which would encapsulate its beauty, and tell its story

Shah Nahian
28 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 12:51 pm
F Minor performing at the bank of river Dahuk. Photo: Courtesy
F Minor performing at the bank of river Dahuk. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh is home to one of the most complex river systems in the world. There was a time when there were over 700 rivers in the country, but most of these rivers have either dried out due to climate change or a lack of conservation efforts. 

Whether one believes in climate change or not, the effects of it are very real. Lives of people and animals often depend on a river in the region, and its health can make the difference between life and death for many.   

Sharmin Sultana Sumi, better known as the vocalist and one of the founding members of the popular band Chirkutt, believes that music has always been a powerful tool to reach people's hearts, and she wanted to use it to raise awareness about climate change. 

"Whether we understand it or not, climate change is one of the most alarming issues of our time," said Sumi to The Business Standard, adding, " We all have so much going on in our lives that we don't always find the time to actively think about these things, so I wanted to use music to reach out to people and bring focus on these issues."

About four years ago, Sumi had envisioned a project to create climate change awareness. Even though she has not revealed the project in its entirety as of yet, a part of it is an initiative called 'Nodi Rocks'. 

"We are all aware of the fact that Bangladesh is a riverine country. Growing up, I have seen the beauty of these rivers and what they mean to so many lives. From 700 rivers, there are about 400 of them left right now. Rivers are drying up and it seems as if we don't care,"  said Sumi. "The people who can bring about the change we need are the youths of this country, but our next generation are not aware of this. It is not their fault though, they don't know about the existence of many of these rivers." 

The idea behind Nodi Rocks is to familiarise the youth with the many rivers of Bangladesh. Sumi wanted to write a song for every river, which would encapsulate its beauty, and tell their story – even the ones that are no longer here. However, she would soon have difficulty raising funds for the project. 

"I had come up with the idea but I did not have the means to fund the project. I had pitched this plan to many people and organisations for about four years, but it came to no avail." 

The Swiss Embassy had approached Sumi to see if she wanted to work with them during October of 2021. She shared her plans for Nodi Rocks and they instantly took an interest in the project. 

The first season of Nodi Rocks commenced in February of this year with a focus on seven rivers – Kushiyara, Padma, Sangu, Chitra, Pashur, Dahuk and Buriganga. The songs were written by Sumi and seven established and up-and-coming bands – which includes Cryptic Fate, Arbovirus, Chirkutt, Smooches, Ark, Bangla Five, and F Minor – composed and performed the tracks. 

"The river is always flowing and never takes a break. It is full of energy. We wanted our music to capture this feeling, that is why our song is quite energetic," said Shakib Chowdhury, vocalist and bassist of Cryptic Fate, about their song Kushiyara. "Rivers are also a wonder of nature. Even though I love guitar distortion – I often say you cannot make music without it – we felt it would not accurately represent what we were trying to do here. That is why we kept everything very clean." 

"I grew up in Sylhet and this was the first time I saw Kushiyara with my own eyes. It was an amazing experience. I think Nodi Rocks is a fantastic project, and I am not just saying that because I am involved in it. Our impact on nature needs to be addressed and we need more people to realise what is happening," he added.  

"Sumi Apa had written and composed our song Dahuk. We had also recorded the track in her studio. We are very grateful that we had the opportunity to be a part of this project from the very first season," said Pinky Chiran, lead vocalist of F Minor. 

Five of the seven songs have been released so far, and each track was accompanied by a music video directed by Maruf Raihan of Corpovisuals. The music videos were shot at the banks of each river. The tracks are available for streaming on Facebook, and through the Nodi Rocks app and website. 

"Rivers have a spirit of their own, but nowadays the feeling we get when we think about the spirit of the river is sorrow. The young people in Bangladesh are very smart. I believe they will learn to better love nature, as well as one another, through this project. And when they grow up, they will be the ones to fix the mistakes of our past," said Sumi.  

Nodi Rocks initiative is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh and facilitated by Manusher Jonno Foundation. The project is being executed and implemented by Salt Creatives.

Nodi Rocks / Music / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

15m | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

1h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

3h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

3h | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

16h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

18h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 