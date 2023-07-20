‘No Botox’: Salma Hayek reveals secret to looking young

Salma Hayek, 56, revealed in an interview that she has never had Botox injections and instead uses a unique meditation technique to keep her face youthful.

"No Botox!" the Oscar-nominated actress said.

Hayek then shared what she does instead of Botox to keep her face youthful and radiant.

"I know what it is," she said. "I have a lot of health issues and things in my body, and I developed this weird meditation that I keep changing. I can do it for hours because time doesn't matter to me, and it's so fun."

The "Frida" actress' meditation technique is not the typical one that involves relaxing music or silence. "It's actually feeling the energy," she said. "It moves and it dances inside of you, different sensations and emotions. So I use a lot of the frequency machines."

Hayek claimed that her meditation works wonders for her appearance. "Sometimes when I'm doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, 'Oh my god. You look 20 again,'" she said.

